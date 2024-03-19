In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Volvo XC40, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine, Volvo XC40 Price starts at Rs. 41.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 R-Design. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. XC40: 1969 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C5 Aircross vs XC40 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C5 aircross
|Xc40
|Brand
|Citroen
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 37.32 Lakhs
|₹ 41.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.5 kmpl
|14.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4