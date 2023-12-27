In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs 30.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI.
C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 18.6 kmpl mileage.
T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.85 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
