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HomeCompare CarsC5 Aircross vs Superb [2023-2024]

Citroen C5 Aircross vs Skoda Superb [2023-2024]

In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C5 Aircross vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C5 aircross Superb [2023-2024]
BrandCitroenSkoda
Price₹ 37.32 Lakhs₹ 54 Lakhs
Mileage17.5 kmpl18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
Shine
₹37.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Superb [2023-2024]
Skoda Superb [2023-2024]
L&K
₹54 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Citroen C5 Aircross Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
DW10FCEngine type Turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Driving Range
919 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000 rpm320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17.5 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
174 bhp @ 3750 rpm188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres5.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle With Single Progressive Hydraulic Cushions - CompressionMulti-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut Suspension With Double Progressive Hydraulic Cushions - Compression And ReboundMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18205 / 55 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
580 litres625 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
52.5 litres66 litres
Length
4500 mm4869 mm
Wheelbase
2730 mm2836 mm
Height
1710 mm1503 mm
Kerb Weight
1685 kg1565 kg
Width
1969 mm1864 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
YesNo
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Fog Lights
LEDLED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
611
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10 inch23.3 inch
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + LeatheretteLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
Yes60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Metropolitan Grey / GraphitePiano Black
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
IndividualBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,04,43362,09,190
Ex-Showroom Price
37,32,40054,00,000
RTO
4,96,1505,69,000
Insurance
1,75,3832,39,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
94,6681,33,459

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