In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Skoda new-octavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Skoda new-octavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs 30.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel, Skoda new-octavia Price starts at Rs 25.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Octavia 2.0 Style. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 18.6 kmpl mileage. new-octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.81 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less