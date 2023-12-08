Saved Articles

Citroen C5 Aircross vs Skoda new-octavia

In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Skoda new-octavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
Feel
₹30.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
new-octavia
Skoda new-octavia
Octavia 2.0 Style
₹25.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
DW10FC2.0L TSI Turbocharged I4
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000 rpm320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
18.615.81 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
174 bhp @ 3750 rpm188 bhp @ 4180 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Auto SteeringReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
35,57,54730,07,077
Ex-Showroom Price
30,30,00025,99,000
RTO
3,78,7502,75,900
Insurance
1,48,2971,31,677
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
76,46564,633

