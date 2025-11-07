In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Skoda octavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine, Skoda octavia Price starts at Rs. 25.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Octavia 2.0 Style. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. octavia: 1984 cc engine, 15.81 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C5 Aircross vs octavia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C5 aircross
|Octavia
|Brand
|Citroen
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 37.32 Lakhs
|₹ 25.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.5 kmpl
|15.81 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4