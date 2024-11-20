In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C5 Aircross vs Cooper Convertible Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C5 aircross
|Cooper convertible
|Brand
|Citroen
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 37.32 Lakhs
|₹ 44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.5 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4