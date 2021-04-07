Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine Type
|DW10FC
|2.0 Petrol
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|400 Nm @ 2000 rpm
|280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|18.6
|17
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|174 bhp @ 3750 rpm
|189 bhp
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Auto Steering
|Reverse Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹35,57,547
|₹43,87,490
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹30,30,000
|₹38,00,000
|RTO
|₹3,78,750
|₹4,09,000
|Insurance
|₹1,48,297
|₹1,77,990
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹76,465
|₹94,304