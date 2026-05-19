In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and MINI Cooper, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine, MINI Cooper Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door Hatchback. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. Cooper: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C5 Aircross vs Cooper Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C5 aircross
|Cooper
|Brand
|Citroen
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 37.32 Lakhs
|₹ 38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.5 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4