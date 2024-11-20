In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine, Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C5 Aircross vs clubman Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C5 aircross
|Clubman
|Brand
|Citroen
|Mini
|Price
|₹ 37.32 Lakhs
|₹ 41.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.5 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Cylinders
|4
|4