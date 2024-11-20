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Citroen C5 Aircross vs Mini clubman

In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine, Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C5 Aircross vs clubman Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C5 aircross Clubman
BrandCitroenMini
Price₹ 37.32 Lakhs₹ 41.9 Lakhs
Mileage17.5 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Cylinders44

Filters
C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
Shine
₹37.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
clubman
Mini clubman
Clubman Cooper S
₹41.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Specification
Engine Type
DW10FC2.0 Petrol engine
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
919 km616 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000 rpm280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
17.5 kmpl14 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
174 bhp @ 3750 rpm189 bhp
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyAlloy
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle With Single Progressive Hydraulic Cushions - CompressionMultiple control-arm rear axle
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut Suspension With Double Progressive Hydraulic Cushions - Compression And ReboundSingle joint spring-strut front axle
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18195 / 55 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
580 litres211 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person4 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
52.5 litres44 litres
Length
4500 mm3850 mm
Wheelbase
2730 mm2495 mm
Height
1710 mm1414 mm
Kerb Weight
1685 kg1220 kg
Width
1969 mm1727 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
22
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackChrome
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseInternal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone
Speakers
66
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10 inch-
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
No-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + LeatheretteLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Split Rear Seat
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Metropolitan Grey / GraphiteCustomisable
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
IndividualCaptain Seats
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,04,43348,31,029
Ex-Showroom Price
37,32,40041,90,000
RTO
4,96,1504,48,000
Insurance
1,75,3831,93,029
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
94,6681,03,837

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