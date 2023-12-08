Saved Articles

HT Auto
C5 Aircross vs Invicto

Citroen C5 Aircross vs Maruti Suzuki Invicto

In 2023 when choosing among the Citroen C5 Aircross and Maruti Suzuki Invicto, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
Feel
₹30.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹24.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
DW10FC-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000 rpm188 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
18.623.24 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
174 bhp @ 3750 rpm150 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Auto SteeringReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
35,57,54728,70,449
Ex-Showroom Price
30,30,00024,79,000
RTO
3,78,7502,63,900
Insurance
1,48,2971,27,049
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
76,46561,697

