In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen C5 Aircross and Maruti Suzuki Invicto, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine and Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs. 24.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. Invicto: 1987 cc engine, 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C5 Aircross vs Invicto Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C5 aircross
|Invicto
|Brand
|Citroen
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 37.32 Lakhs
|₹ 24.97 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|1208 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.5 kmpl
|23.24 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-