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Citroen C5 Aircross vs Maruti Suzuki Invicto

In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen C5 Aircross and Maruti Suzuki Invicto, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine and Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs. 24.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. Invicto: 1987 cc engine, 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C5 Aircross vs Invicto Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C5 aircross Invicto
BrandCitroenMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 37.32 Lakhs₹ 24.97 Lakhs
Range-1208 km/charge
Mileage17.5 kmpl23.24 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1997 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
Shine
₹37.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹24.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Citroen C5 Aircross Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
DW10FC-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Driving Range
919 km1208 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000 rpm188 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
17.5 kmpl23.24 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
174 bhp @ 3750 rpm150 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySteel
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle With Single Progressive Hydraulic Cushions - CompressionTorsion beam
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut Suspension With Double Progressive Hydraulic Cushions - Compression And ReboundMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18215 / 60 R17
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Bootspace
580 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
52.5 litres52 litres
Length
4500 mm4755 mm
Wheelbase
2730 mm2850 mm
Height
1710 mm1795 mm
Kerb Weight
1685 kg1620 kg
Width
1969 mm1845 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
66
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
10 inch8 inch
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + LeatheretteFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Split Rear Seat
YesNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Metropolitan Grey / Graphite-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
IndividualCaptain Seats
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,04,43328,38,247
Ex-Showroom Price
37,32,40024,97,400
RTO
4,96,1502,54,570
Insurance
1,75,38385,777
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
94,66861,004
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Spacious cabinDecent feature listStrong hybrid for enhanced mileage

Cons

Largely identical to Innova HycrossSuspension bit too soft

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Latest Car & Bike News

Citroen C5 Aircross was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36.67 lakh (ex-showroom) when the carmaker introduced its facelift version two years ago.
Citroen C5 Aircross SUV gets costlier as carmaker withdraws entry-level variant
20 Nov 2024
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto scored 30.43 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant safety during Bharat NCAP crash test, while the Toyota Innova Hycross had scored 30.47 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant safety in the same test.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Which MPV provides better safety
26 Sept 2025
The Citroen C5 Aircross concept car is displayed at the 2024 Paris Auto Show.
India-bound new-generation Citroen C5 Aircross breaks cover at 2024 Paris Motor Show. Everything you should know
21 Oct 2024
Maruti Suzuki is expected to announce a price cut soon.
Alto K10 to Invicto: Maruti Suzuki may roll out massive price cuts across range. Here's how much to expect
7 Sept 2025
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores a 5-star safety rating from the Bharat NCAP
Maruti Suzuki Invicto scores 5-star crash test safety rating in Bharat NCAP
25 Sept 2025
The Citroen C5 Aircross has been modified heavily to do the job of a friction tester
Citroen C5 Aircross transformed into India’s first friction tester at Bengaluru airport. Check details
24 Mar 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future.
Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future
15 Feb 2021
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
Watch the first drive review of Citroen C5 Aircross SUV
Citroen C5 Aircross SUV: First drive review
15 Feb 2021
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Based on a new platform which will also underpin upcoming Jeep Compass SUV, the next-generation Citroen C5 Aircross is likely to be offered with both ICE and electric powertrain options.
Citroen C5 Aircross Concept: What the India-bound next generation French SUV promises
24 Oct 2024
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