In 2023 when choosing among the Citroen C5 Aircross and Maruti Suzuki Invicto, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2023 when choosing among the Citroen C5 Aircross and Maruti Suzuki Invicto, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs 30.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel and Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price starts at Rs 24.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta Plus 7 STR. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 18.6 kmpl mileage. Invicto gets a battery pack of up to Nickel Metal Hydride. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less