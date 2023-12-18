Saved Articles

Citroen C5 Aircross vs Kia Carnival

In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Kia Carnival, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
Feel
₹30.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Carnival
Kia Carnival
Premium 7 STR
₹24.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
DW10FC2.2L CRDi
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000 rpm440 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
18.613.9
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
174 bhp @ 3750 rpm197 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2199 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Auto SteeringReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
23
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front ArmrestSeparate Zone, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
35,57,54729,75,418
Ex-Showroom Price
30,30,00024,95,000
RTO
3,78,7503,11,875
Insurance
1,48,2971,06,093
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
76,46562,621

