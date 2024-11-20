In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Kia Carnival, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine, Kia Carnival Price starts at Rs. 63.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limousine Plus. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. Carnival: 2151 cc engine, 14.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C5 Aircross vs Carnival Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C5 aircross
|Carnival
|Brand
|Citroen
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 37.32 Lakhs
|₹ 63.91 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.5 kmpl
|14.85 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|2151 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4