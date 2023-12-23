In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Jeep Meridian, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Jeep Meridian, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs 30.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Feel, Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs 29.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited 4X2 MT. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 18.6 kmpl mileage. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less