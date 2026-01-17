In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Jeep Compass, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine, Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C5 Aircross vs Compass Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C5 aircross
|Compass
|Brand
|Citroen
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 37.32 Lakhs
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.5 kmpl
|16.2 to 17.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4