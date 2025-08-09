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Citroen C5 Aircross vs Isuzu V-Cross

In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Isuzu V-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine, Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 21.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C5 Aircross vs V-Cross Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C5 aircross V-cross
BrandCitroenIsuzu
Price₹ 37.32 Lakhs₹ 21.05 Lakhs
Mileage17.5 kmpl16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
Engine Capacity1997 cc1898 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
Shine
₹37.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
V-Cross
Isuzu V-Cross
Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual
₹21.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Citroen C5 Aircross Visual Comparison

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Grille
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
DW10FC4 Cylinder, Comon Rail, VGS Turbo Intercooled
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Driving Range
919 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000 rpm360 Nm @ 2000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.5 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
174 bhp @ 3750 rpm161 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1898 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres6.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18245 / 70 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam Axle With Single Progressive Hydraulic Cushions - CompressionSoft Ride, Leaf Spring
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut Suspension With Double Progressive Hydraulic Cushions - Compression And ReboundIndependent Double Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18245 / 70 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
580 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
52.5 litres55 litres
Length
4500 mm5295 mm
Wheelbase
2730 mm3095 mm
Height
1710 mm1785 mm
Kerb Weight
1685 kg1835 kg
Width
1969 mm1860 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch down
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
MetallicNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
Yes-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseCabin-Release
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyCupholders in Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDNo
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)No
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
6-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
10 inch-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + LeatheretteFabric
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
NoYes
Split Rear Seat
Yes60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, lumbar up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Metropolitan Grey / Graphite-
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Individual-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,04,43324,96,763
Ex-Showroom Price
37,32,40021,04,580
RTO
4,96,1502,79,072
Insurance
1,75,3831,12,611
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
94,66853,665

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