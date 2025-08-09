In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Isuzu V-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine, Isuzu V-Cross Price starts at Rs. 21.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Hi-Lander 2WD Diesel Turbo Manual. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. V-Cross: 1898 cc engine, 16.13 to 23.24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C5 Aircross vs V-Cross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C5 aircross
|V-cross
|Brand
|Citroen
|Isuzu
|Price
|₹ 37.32 Lakhs
|₹ 21.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.5 kmpl
|16.13 to 23.24 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1898 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4