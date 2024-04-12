In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen C5 Aircross and Hyundai Kona Electric, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine and Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C5 Aircross vs Kona Electric Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C5 aircross
|Kona electric
|Brand
|Citroen
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 37.32 Lakhs
|₹ 23.79 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|452 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.5 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|39.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6.1 Hrs