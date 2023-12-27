Saved Articles

Citroen C5 Aircross vs Honda cr-v

In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Honda cr-v, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
Feel
₹30.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
cr-v
Honda cr-v
CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT
₹28.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
DW10FCi-VTEC
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 2000 rpm189 Nm @ 4300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
18.614.4 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
174 bhp @ 3750 rpm152 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Auto SteeringReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
24
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
35,57,54732,20,077
Ex-Showroom Price
30,30,00028,27,001
RTO
3,78,7502,89,243
Insurance
1,48,29796,834
Accessories Charges
06,999
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
76,46569,212

