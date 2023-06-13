In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Honda cr-v, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine, Honda cr-v Price starts at Rs. 28.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for CR-V 2WD Petrol CVT. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. cr-v: 1997 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C5 Aircross vs cr-v Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C5 aircross
|Cr-v
|Brand
|Citroen
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 37.32 Lakhs
|₹ 28.27 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.5 kmpl
|14.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4