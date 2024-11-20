In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C5 Aircross and Ford Endeavour, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C5 Aircross Price starts at Rs. 37.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Shine, Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT. C5 Aircross: 1997 cc engine, 17.5 kmpl mileage. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C5 Aircross vs Endeavour Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C5 aircross
|Endeavour
|Brand
|Citroen
|Ford
|Price
|₹ 37.32 Lakhs
|₹ 32.75 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.5 kmpl
|12.4 to 13.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1997 cc
|1996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4