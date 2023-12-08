Saved Articles

Citroen C3 vs Volkswagen Virtus

In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Volkswagen Virtus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹5.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹11.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
Engine Type
PURETECH 82-
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm114 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm178 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl19.4 kmpl
Driver Range
594 Km-
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
--
Heater
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
--
Cabin-Boot Access
--
Anti-glare Mirrors
--
Parking Assist
--
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Cruise Control
-Yes
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
--
Keyless Start/Button Start
--
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,33,43912,94,927
Ex-Showroom Price
5,70,50011,21,900
RTO
27,4201,24,190
Insurance
35,01948,337
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,61527,833

