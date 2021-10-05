In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Volkswagen Vento, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Volkswagen Vento Price starts at Rs. 10 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Vento: 999 cc engine, 16.3 to 17.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Vento Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3
|Vento
|Brand
|Citroen
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 4.95 Lakhs
|₹ 10 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.3 to 28.1 kmpl
|16.3 to 17.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3