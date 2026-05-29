In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Volkswagen Taigun, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Volkswagen Taigun Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT 6-Speed Manual. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Taigun: 999 cc engine, 18.85 to 19.98 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Taigun Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3
|Taigun
|Brand
|Citroen
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 4.95 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.3 to 28.1 kmpl
|18.85 to 19.98 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|-