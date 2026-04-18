In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Yaris Comparison