In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen C3 and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Citroen
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 4.95 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|19.3 to 28.1 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-