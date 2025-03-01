In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Rumion Comparison