|Engine
|1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 2 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|Engine Type
|PURETECH 82
|1.2L Turbocharged Revotron
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|80 bhp @ 5750 rpm
|118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|115 Nm @ 3750 rpm
|170 Nm @ 1750 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|19.8 kmpl
|17.4
|Driver Range
|594 Km
|-
|Drivertrain
|FWD
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|-
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|-
|Co-Driver Only
|Cabin-Boot Access
|-
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|-
|Manual - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|-
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|-
|No
|Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
|-
|-
|Keyless Start/Button Start
|-
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹6,33,439
|₹8,19,151
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹5,70,500
|₹7,28,900
|RTO
|₹27,420
|₹57,973
|Insurance
|₹35,019
|₹31,778
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹13,615
|₹17,606