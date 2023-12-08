Saved Articles

Citroen C3 vs Skoda Slavia

In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Skoda Slavia, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹5.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Slavia
Skoda Slavia
Active 1.0L TSI MT
₹10.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
PURETECH 821.0 TSI Petrol
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm114 bhp
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm178 nm
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl-
Driver Range
594 Km-
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
--
Heater
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
--
Cabin-Boot Access
--
Anti-glare Mirrors
--
Parking Assist
--
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
--
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
--
Keyless Start/Button Start
--
Steering Adjustment
Tilt-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,33,43912,21,246
Ex-Showroom Price
5,70,50010,69,000
RTO
27,4201,13,230
Insurance
35,01938,516
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,61526,249

    Latest News

    Citroen and Jeep, part of the Stellantis Group, have extended assistance to its customers whose vehicles are affected by the floods caused by Cyclone Michaung.
    Citroen, Jeep join other carmakers, extend assistance to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung floods
    8 Dec 2023
    Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs have secured five star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests and Bharat NCAP becoming two of the safest cars in India.
    Year Ender 2023: Cars for India that passed GNCAP crash test with flying colours
    26 Dec 2023
    The Skoda Slavia, Kushaq and Kodiaq are set to get more expensive by up to 2 per cent from January 1, 2024
    Skoda Auto to hike prices of Slavia, Kushaq & Kodiaq by up to 2% from January
    12 Dec 2023
    C3 Aircross is the latest offering from Citroen in India which was launched in two seating arrangements in October this year.
    C3, C3 Aircross SUV among Citroen cars in India set for price hike from this date, say sources
    11 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Citroen will launch the C3 Aircross as its latest foray into the compact SUV segment. Offered in both five and seven seat configurations, it promises to take on a host of rivals in the segment.
    Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    6 Aug 2023
    The ‘Made in India, Made for India’ Citroen C3 will be officially launched on July 20. It will take on Tata Punch SUV among others.
    Citroen C3 will launch in India on July 20: Key features revealed
    8 Jun 2022
    Citroen will launch the C3. its second model in India after C5 Aircross SUV, on July 20. The 2022 C3, which will compete as a B-segment hatchback, comes with a lot of SUV-like characters.
    Citroen C3: First Drive Review
    15 Jun 2022
    Citroen C3 Aircross will be the latest entrant in the compact SUV segment with few unique features. The French auto giant will launch the C3 Aircross in India ahead of the festive season.
    Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money: Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head at Citroen India
    2 Aug 2023
