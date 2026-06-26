In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Rapid TSI Comparison