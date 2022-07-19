HT Auto
Citroen C3 vs Renault Kwid

C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹5.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Kwid
Renault Kwid
RXE 0.8
₹4.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC799 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
PURETECH 820.8L
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm53 bhp @ 5678 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm72 Nm @ 4386 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl25
Driver Range
594 Km-
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-No
Cabin-Boot Access
-No
Anti-glare Mirrors
-No
Parking Assist
-No
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
-No
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
--
Keyless Start/Button Start
--
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
12V Power Outlets
YesNo
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,33,4394,65,838
Ex-Showroom Price
5,70,5004,06,500
RTO
27,42026,910
Insurance
35,01925,864
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,6159,884
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Citroen is all set to launch the E-C3, its first electric car in India, next month. The French auto giant will drive in the electric avatar of the C3 hatchback as one of the most affordable EVs in the country and aims to take on the likes of Tata Tiago EV. We got a chance to drive the EV at a test track near Chennai for about 45 minutes.

Citroen E-C3 electric car first impression review: No-frill battery power
Latest Offers
Delhi
On Renault Kwid:- Cash Discount upto Rs. 5,000
Applicable on kwidrxl10 & 5 more variants
Expiring on 1 May
View Offer

