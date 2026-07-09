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Citroen C3 vs Renault Kwid

In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Renault Kwid, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Renault Kwid Price starts at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Evolution Petrol Manual. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Kwid: 999 cc engine, 21.46 to 22.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Kwid Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C3 Kwid
BrandCitroenRenault
Price₹ 4.95 Lakhs₹ 4.53 Lakhs
Mileage19.3 to 28.1 kmpl21.46 to 22.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹4.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kwid
Renault Kwid
Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Citroen C3 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
PURETECH 821.0L
Driving Range
579 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm91 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm67 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolCNG
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15-
Wheels
Steel Rims-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with CoiL SpringTwist beam Suspension with coil spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson strut with lower transverse link
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15-
Ground Clearance
180 mm184 mm
Length
3981 mm3731 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm2422 mm
Kerb Weight
958 kg-
Height
1586 mm1474 mm
Width
1733 mm1579 mm
Bootspace
315 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
30 litres28 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Door Ajar Warning
No-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No-
Central Locking
No-
Seat Adjustment
--
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front Only-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
No-
One Touch -Down
Front-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
One Touch - Up
Front-
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
Halogen-
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoNo
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenYes
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Display
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
--
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
--
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
No-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
--
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
--
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual)
EMI
11,942NaN
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Youthful looksSpacious cabinAggressive turbo engine

Cons

Cabin finish imperfectNo automatic gearboxKey features missing or part of optional extra
Latest Offers
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On Renault Kwid - 2026 Benefits upto INR 15,000. ...
Applicable on kwidauthentic-mt & 10 more variants
Expiring on 1 Sept
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