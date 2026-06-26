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Citroen C3 vs Nissan Magnite

In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs. 5.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 17.9 to 24 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Magnite Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C3 Magnite
BrandCitroenNissan
Price₹ 4.95 Lakhs₹ 5.65 Lakhs
Mileage19.3 to 28.1 kmpl17.9 to 24 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹4.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Magnite
Nissan Magnite
Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
₹5.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Citroen C3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Taillight
Rear Seats
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Left Side View
Grille
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
PURETECH 821.0L Petrol
Driving Range
579 Km776 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm96 Nm @ 3400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl19.4 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm71 bhp @ 6250-3600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres5 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with CoiL SpringTwin-tube Telescopic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMac Pherson Strut with Lower Transverse Link
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
180 mm205 mm
Length
3981 mm3994 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm2500 mm
Kerb Weight
958 kg1019 kg
Height
1586 mm1572 mm
Width
1733 mm1758 mm
Bootspace
315 litres336 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
30 litres40 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsNo
Door Ajar Warning
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoNo
Central Locking
NoWith Key
Seat Adjustment
--
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
BlackBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
FrontNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackChrome
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Scuff Plates
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
One Touch - Up
FrontNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
4000040000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
-Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
-Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
-Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Interior Colours
-Stylish Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,55,6406,33,141
Ex-Showroom Price
4,95,0005,61,643
RTO
27,90034,926
Insurance
32,24036,072
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,94213,608
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Youthful looksSpacious cabinAggressive turbo engine

Cons

Cabin finish imperfectNo automatic gearboxKey features missing or part of optional extra
Latest Offers
See All
On Nissan Magnite :- Accessories/Cash Rs. 12,000/-...
Applicable on magnitevisia-petrol-manual & 1 more variant
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Early Booking Bonaza 20,500/ ...
Applicable on magniteacenta-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Early Booking Bonaza 20,500/ ...
Applicable on magnitekuro-edition-petrol-automatic-amt-ez-shift variant
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Accessories/Cash Rs. 5,000/-...
Applicable on magnitekuro-edition-petrol-turbo-manual-hrao & 4 more variants
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Accessories/Cash Rs. 5,000/-...
Applicable on magnitetekna-petrol-manual & 7 more variants
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Early Booking Bonaza 22,500/...
Applicable on magniteacenta-petrol-turbo-automatic-cvt variant
Expired
View Offer
On Nissan Magnite :- Accessories/Cash Rs. 5,000/-...
Applicable on magniten-connecta-petrol-turbo-automatic-cvt & 6 more variants
Expired
View Offer

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