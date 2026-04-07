In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Hector Comparison