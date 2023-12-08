Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsC3 vs Hector

Citroen C3 vs MG Hector

In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹5.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hector
MG Hector
Style 1.5 Turbo MT
₹15.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
PURETECH 821.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl-
Driver Range
594 Km-
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-No
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Manual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
-No
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
-No
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
--
Keyless Start/Button Start
--
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,33,43917,31,499
Ex-Showroom Price
5,70,50014,99,800
RTO
27,4201,61,980
Insurance
35,01969,219
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,61537,216

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Citroen and Jeep, part of the Stellantis Group, have extended assistance to its customers whose vehicles are affected by the floods caused by Cyclone Michaung.
    Citroen, Jeep join other carmakers, extend assistance to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung floods
    8 Dec 2023
    Gloster SUV will be the fourth product offering from MG Motor in India.
    Gloster SUV first drive review: MG Motor's tech-loaded battle tank wages war
    13 Dec 2023
    MG Motor India has announced big discounts on all its models in December as part of year-end benefits to its customers.
    Hector, Astor and other MG Motor cars get up to 1.50 lakh off in December as part of year-end discount
    8 Dec 2023
    C3 Aircross is the latest offering from Citroen in India which was launched in two seating arrangements in October this year.
    C3, C3 Aircross SUV among Citroen cars in India set for price hike from this date, say sources
    11 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    MG Motor has launched the new Hector 2023 SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.72 lakh. In its new generation, the Hector comes with several changes, including design, features and technology.
    MG Hector facelift: First Drive Review
    9 Feb 2023
    Citroen will launch the C3 Aircross as its latest foray into the compact SUV segment. Offered in both five and seven seat configurations, it promises to take on a host of rivals in the segment.
    Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    6 Aug 2023
    MG Motor is all set to drive in the facelift version of the Hector SUV this month. In its new avatar, the Hector 2023 will be loaded with more features and tech than the previous edition.
    MG Hector 2023: First Look
    8 Jan 2023
    Citroen C3 Aircross will be the latest entrant in the compact SUV segment with few unique features. The French auto giant will launch the C3 Aircross in India ahead of the festive season.
    Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money: Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head at Citroen India
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     