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Citroen C3 vs MG Hector

In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and MG Hector, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, MG Hector Price starts at Rs. 11.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Style 1.5 Turbo MT. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Hector: 1451 cc engine, 12.34 to 13.79 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Hector Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C3 Hector
BrandCitroenMG
Price₹ 4.95 Lakhs₹ 11.99 Lakhs
Mileage19.3 to 28.1 kmpl12.34 to 13.79 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1451 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹4.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hector
MG Hector
Style 1.5 Turbo MT
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Citroen C3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Wheel
Dashboard
Headlight
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
PURETECH 821.5 Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol
Driving Range
579 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm250 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl13.79 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm141 bhp @ 5200 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with CoiL SpringBeam Assemble + Coil Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacpherson Strut + Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15215 / 60 R17
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Length
3981 mm4655 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm1760 mm
Kerb Weight
958 kg-
Height
1586 mm1760 mm
Width
1733 mm1835 mm
Bootspace
315 litres587 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
30 litres60 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone with Fan speed control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoRemote
Seat Adjustment
--
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
BlackSilver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoSilver
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
One Touch - Up
FrontDriver
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenLED
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
NoDigital Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
-Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
-No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
-With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Interior Colours
-Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,55,64013,77,549
Ex-Showroom Price
4,95,00011,99,000
RTO
27,9001,19,900
Insurance
32,24058,149
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,94229,608
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Youthful looksSpacious cabinAggressive turbo engine

Cons

Cabin finish imperfectNo automatic gearboxKey features missing or part of optional extra

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