Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsC3 vs Comet EV

Citroen C3 vs MG Comet EV

In 2023 when choosing among the Citroen C3 and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹5.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Comet EV
MG Comet EV
Pace
₹7.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Engine Type
PURETECH 82-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm-
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl-
Driver Range
594 Km-
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
--
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Manual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
-Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
--
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
--
Keyless Start/Button Start
--
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,33,4398,43,548
Ex-Showroom Price
5,70,5007,98,000
RTO
27,4209,000
Insurance
35,01936,048
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,61518,131
Expert Reviews
3.5 out of 5
Verdict

MG Comet EV is the smallest and most-affordable electric car in the Indian market at present. It is a two-door, four-seat compact vehicle that is positioned as an urban mobility solution, and will divide opinions as far as its styling and dimensions are concerned. With a 17.3 kWh battery pack at its core, the EV has a claimed range of around 230 kms although the real world range is likely to be un...

der 200 kms.<br>Do not expect the Comet EV to be a powerhouse as its single, rear-axle-mounted motor is capable of a peak power output of 41 hp and offers 110 Nm of peak torque. Although it has three drive modes and is zippy enough in city speeds, its top speed is capped at 100 kmph. A turning radius of under four meters helps the EV navigate tight corners well and a soft suspension helps cushion bumps. But it gets unnerving at high speeds and there is noticeable body roll at speeds above 80 kmph.<br>Its compact dimensions help it fit into tight spaces but there is not much space in the otherwise well-appointed cabin that is done in a pleasing shade of grey. The front passenger seat slides forward to create space for entry into and exit from the rear seats, and boot space is negligible. The rear seats, however, split fold for cargo storage options. The feature list includes two 10.25-inch screens and there are plenty of storage options all around. The two-spoke steering wheel has iPod-inspired controls.<br>The Comet EV tends to look its best in darker shades and there are three single-tone and two dual-tone hues available. Additionally, MG is offering body graphics on the EV as well.<br>At its introductory price point, the Comet EV is cheaper than its indirect rivals like Tiago EV from Tata Motors and Citroen eC3. It is likely to be an option for small families that already have at least one other vehicle in the garage. But it may not make much sense as the solitary mobility option and its presence is likely to be restricted within the confines of big metropolitan cities, especially because it takes around seven hours to power the EV back to full.

Read More

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Bengaluru-based EV maker Ather Energy has hit major production landmark of rolling out two lakh electric scooters in five years.
    Ather Energy ends 2023 on a high, rolls out two lakh electric scooters since 2018
    27 Dec 2023
    MG Motor's ZS EV electric SUV is seen charging up at one of the Zeon charging stations. The carmaker has tied up with Zeon as one of its charging point operators.
    MG Motor expands EV charging network, ties up with Zeon as its sixth charging partner
    27 Dec 2023
    The SU7 electric sedan will be Xiaomi's first EV to go into production which is expected to start this month. The deliveries of the SU7 is likely to begin in February next year.
    China's tech giant Xiaomi announces first EV technology event, to reveal details tomorrow
    27 Dec 2023
    Xero EV aims to produce 15,000 electric two-wheelers with swappable batteries by 2025.
    Xero EV aims to produce 15,000 electric scooters by 2025, focusing on last-mile delivery segment
    27 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    View all
     