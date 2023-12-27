In 2023 when choosing among the Citroen C3 and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2023 when choosing among the Citroen C3 and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs 5.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs 7.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pace.
C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.8 kmpl mileage.
Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
...Read More
Read Less