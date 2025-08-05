In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Astor Comparison