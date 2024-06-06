HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsC3 vs Swift [2021-2024]

Citroen C3 vs Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 6.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Lxi. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 kmpl mileage. Swift [2021-2024]: 1197 cc engine, 22.38 to 30.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Swift [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C3 Swift [2021-2024]
BrandCitroenMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 6.16 Lakhs₹ 5.99 Lakhs
Mileage19.3 kmpl22.38 to 30.9 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹6.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Swift [2021-2024]
Maruti Suzuki Swift [2021-2024]
Lxi
₹5.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine Type
PURETECH 821.2L Dual Jet
Driving Range
579 Km858
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl23.2
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres4.8
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15165 / 80 R14
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with CoiL SpringTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15165 / 80 R14
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Length
3981 mm3845
Wheelbase
2540 mm2450
Kerb Weight
958 kg875
Height
1586 mm1530
Width
1733 mm1735
Bootspace
315 litres268
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors5
Fuel Tank Capacity
30 litres37
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
-No
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,00,9136,61,575
Ex-Showroom Price
6,16,0005,99,450
RTO
47,72028,808
Insurance
36,69332,817
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,06514,219
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons
Pros
Youthful looksSpacious cabinAggressive turbo engine
Cons
Cabin finish imperfectNo automatic gearboxKey features missing or part of optional extra

