In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Price starts at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. S-Presso: 998 cc engine, 24.12 to 32.73 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs S-Presso Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3
|S-presso
|Brand
|Citroen
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 4.95 Lakhs
|₹ 3.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.3 to 28.1 kmpl
|24.12 to 32.73 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3