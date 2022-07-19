|Engine
|1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|PURETECH 82
|K15B Smart Hybrid
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|80 bhp @ 5750 rpm
|103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|115 Nm @ 3750 rpm
|138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|19.8 kmpl
|18.55
|Driver Range
|594 Km
|-
|Drivertrain
|FWD
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|-
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|-
|Co-Driver Only
|Cabin-Boot Access
|-
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|-
|Manual - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|-
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|-
|No
|Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
|-
|-
|Keyless Start/Button Start
|-
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|2
|On-Road Price
|₹6,33,439
|₹9,57,868
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹5,70,500
|₹8,39,000
|RTO
|₹27,420
|₹70,750
|Insurance
|₹35,019
|₹38,651
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹8,967
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹13,615
|₹20,588
Citroen is all set to launch the E-C3, its first electric car in India, next month. The French auto giant will drive in the electric avatar of the C3 hatchback as one of the most affordable EVs in the country and aims to take on the likes of Tata Tiago EV. We got a chance to drive the EV at a test track near Chennai for about 45 minutes.Read More