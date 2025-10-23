In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price starts at Rs. 12.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Jimny: 1462 cc engine, 16.39 to 16.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Jimny Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3
|Jimny
|Brand
|Citroen
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 4.95 Lakhs
|₹ 12.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.3 to 28.1 kmpl
|16.39 to 16.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4