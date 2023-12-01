Saved Articles

Citroen C3 vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny

In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
PURETECH 82K15B
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm134 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl16.94 kmpl
Driver Range
594 Km-
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Rear AC
--
Heater
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
--
Cabin-Boot Access
--
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Manual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
-Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
-No
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
--
Keyless Start/Button Start
--
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,33,43914,74,809
Ex-Showroom Price
5,70,50012,74,000
RTO
27,4201,39,400
Insurance
35,01960,909
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,61531,699
Expert Reviews
4.5 out of 5
Verdict

e SUV is a happy mile muncher on city roads and has car-like traits galore. A relatively light steering makes it easy to throw the vehicle into turns and the ride quality is nowhere as bumpy as one would expect from a body type such as this. But there is a clear engine groan noise when the Jimny is being pushed to perform and overtaking moves will require planning, especially in the automatic version.<br>Don’t expect acres of space at the back either and the back seats lack proper under-thigh support. But legroom, headroom and shoulder-room for two passengers are adequate, and there is a decent amount of boot space. The folding split rear seats further open more cargo area.<br>The real strength of Jimny is where the roads end and wilderness begin. The SUV has a ground clearance of 210 mm and weighs just 1,110 kilos. A 36-degree approach and 47-degree departure angles help it to clear most obstacles with ease and extra steering dampeners take care of aggressive kickbacks. Its compact proportions further help it to fit into and pass out of narrow trails.</p>

Read More

