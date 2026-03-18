In 2026 when choosing among the Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Citroen
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 4.95 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|19.3 to 28.1 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-