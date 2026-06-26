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Citroen C3 vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx

In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Fronx Price starts at Rs. 6.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2L MT. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Fronx: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Fronx Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C3 Fronx
BrandCitroenMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 4.95 Lakhs₹ 6.85 Lakhs
Mileage19.3 to 28.1 kmpl20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc998 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹4.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Sigma 1.2L MT
₹6.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Citroen C3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear Left View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
PURETECH 821.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
Driving Range
579 Km806 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl21.79 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with CoiL SpringTorsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
180 mm190 mm
Length
3981 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm2520 mm
Kerb Weight
958 kg-
Height
1586 mm1550 mm
Width
1733 mm1765 mm
Bootspace
315 litres308 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
30 litres37 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoKeyless
Seat Adjustment
--
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesNo
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableExternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
FrontDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal
One Touch - Up
FrontDriver
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontCentre
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
USB Compatibility
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
-Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
-No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
-No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Interior Colours
--
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,55,6407,66,355
Ex-Showroom Price
4,95,0006,84,900
RTO
27,90052,773
Insurance
32,24028,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,94216,471
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Youthful looksSpacious cabinAggressive turbo engine

Cons

Cabin finish imperfectNo automatic gearboxKey features missing or part of optional extra

Fronx Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Fronx998 cc to 1197 cc | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Balenoundefined | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic₹5.99 - 9.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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