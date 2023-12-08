Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Citroen C3 vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx

In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹5.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Fronx
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Sigma 1.2L MT
₹7.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
PURETECH 821.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm89 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm113 Nm
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl21.79 kmpl
Driver Range
594 Km-
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
--
Cabin-Boot Access
--
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Manual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
-No
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
-No
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
--
Keyless Start/Button Start
--
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,33,4398,49,751
Ex-Showroom Price
5,70,5007,46,500
RTO
27,42061,255
Insurance
35,01941,496
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,61518,264

Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Fronx998.0 cc to 1197.0 cc | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Balenonull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Fronx vs Baleno
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Brezzanull | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Maruti Suzuki Fronx998.0 cc to 1197.0 cc | Petrol|CNG | Manual,Automatic7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Brezza vs Fronx

