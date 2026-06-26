In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price starts at Rs. 9.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.5. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Ciaz: 1462 cc engine, 20.04 to 20.65 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Ciaz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3
|Ciaz
|Brand
|Citroen
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 4.95 Lakhs
|₹ 9.09 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.3 to 28.1 kmpl
|20.04 to 20.65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4