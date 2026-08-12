In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Brezza, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Lxi Petrol 1.0L Turbo Manual. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Brezza: 998 cc engine, 19.96 to 21.09 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Brezza Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3
|Brezza
|Brand
|Citroen
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 4.95 Lakhs
|₹ 7.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.3 to 28.1 kmpl
|19.96 to 21.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Transmission
|Cylinders
|3
|-