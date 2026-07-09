In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price starts at Rs. 3.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Std (O). C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Alto K10: 998 cc engine, 24.39 to 33.85 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Alto K10 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3
|Alto k10
|Brand
|Citroen
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 4.95 Lakhs
|₹ 3.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.3 to 28.1 kmpl
|24.39 to 33.85 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3