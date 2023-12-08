Saved Articles

Citroen C3 vs Mahindra XUV500

In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹5.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
W5
₹13.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
PURETECH 82mHawk155
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm153 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm360 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl15.1
Driver Range
594 Km-
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-Blower, Vents on Pillars
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Co-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Manual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
-No
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
-No
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
--
Keyless Start/Button Start
--
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,33,43916,92,101
Ex-Showroom Price
5,70,50014,22,850
RTO
27,4201,82,686
Insurance
35,01966,658
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,61535,954

  Mahindra Thar

  Tata Nexon

  Maruti Suzuki Swift

  Tata Punch

  Hyundai Creta

    Latest News

    Citroen and Jeep, part of the Stellantis Group, have extended assistance to its customers whose vehicles are affected by the floods caused by Cyclone Michaung.
    Citroen, Jeep join other carmakers, extend assistance to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung floods
    8 Dec 2023
    Citroen C3 measures 3,981 mm in length, is 1,604 mm tall with roof rails, is 1,733 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm.
    Citroen announces ‘Care Festival’ with offers for festive season
    21 Oct 2023
    The 2024 Citroen e-C3 for Europe looks dramatically different from the Indian version and is based on the heavily updated CC21 platform
    Citroen E-C3 electric hatchback for Europe revealed with different design, 320 km range
    19 Oct 2023
    C3 Aircross is the latest offering from Citroen in India which was launched in two seating arrangements in October this year.
    C3, C3 Aircross SUV among Citroen cars in India set for price hike from this date, say sources
    11 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Citroen will launch the C3 Aircross as its latest foray into the compact SUV segment. Offered in both five and seven seat configurations, it promises to take on a host of rivals in the segment.
    Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    6 Aug 2023
    The ‘Made in India, Made for India’ Citroen C3 will be officially launched on July 20. It will take on Tata Punch SUV among others.
    Citroen C3 will launch in India on July 20: Key features revealed
    8 Jun 2022
    Citroen will launch the C3. its second model in India after C5 Aircross SUV, on July 20. The 2022 C3, which will compete as a B-segment hatchback, comes with a lot of SUV-like characters.
    Citroen C3: First Drive Review
    15 Jun 2022
    Citroen C3 Aircross will be the latest entrant in the compact SUV segment with few unique features. The French auto giant will launch the C3 Aircross in India ahead of the festive season.
    Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money: Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head at Citroen India
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     