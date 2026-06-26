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Citroen C3 vs Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C3 Xuv300 turbo sport
BrandCitroenMahindra
Price₹ 4.95 Lakhs₹ 9.31 Lakhs
Mileage19.3 to 28.1 kmpl18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders33

Filters
C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹4.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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XUV300 Turbo Sport
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
W4
₹9.31 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Citroen C3 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
PURETECH 821.2 Turbo
Driving Range
579 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm230 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm129 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with CoiL SpringTwist beam suspension with coil spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPherson Strut with anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15205 / 65 R16
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Length
3981 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm2600 mm
Kerb Weight
958 kg-
Height
1586 mm1627 mm
Width
1733 mm1821 mm
Bootspace
315 litres257 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
30 litres42 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoRemote
Seat Adjustment
--
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
BlackBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
FrontDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Scuff Plates
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
FrontNo
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoCo-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
NoTFT Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
-Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
-No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
NoNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
-No
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Interior Colours
-Piano Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,55,64010,56,404
Ex-Showroom Price
4,95,0009,30,501
RTO
27,90077,135
Insurance
32,24048,268
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,94222,706
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Youthful looksSpacious cabinAggressive turbo engine

Cons

Cabin finish imperfectNo automatic gearboxKey features missing or part of optional extra

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