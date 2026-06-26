In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3
|Xuv300 turbo sport
|Brand
|Citroen
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 4.95 Lakhs
|₹ 9.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.3 to 28.1 kmpl
|18.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3