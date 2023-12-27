Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsC3 vs XUV300 Turbo Sport

Citroen C3 vs Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹5.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XUV300 Turbo Sport
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
W6
₹10.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
PURETECH 821.2 Turbo Petrol
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm129 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm230 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl18.2 kmpl
Driver Range
594 Km-
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-No
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Manual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
-No
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
-No
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
--
Keyless Start/Button Start
--
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,33,43912,03,114
Ex-Showroom Price
5,70,50010,35,000
RTO
27,4201,15,500
Insurance
35,01952,114
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,61525,859

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The production version of Lamborghinin Lanzador is expected to arrive in 2028.
    Lanzador fills a gap in Lamborghini's range that is missing sedan and traditional 2+2
    27 Dec 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    Concept cars come as visions of the future from automakers previewing design and technologies.
    Year Ender 2023: Top concept cars unveiled this year
    22 Dec 2023
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV is powered by a 635 hp, 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine.
    Range Rover Sport SV and PHEV variants listed on website. Check details
    26 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Citroen will launch the C3 Aircross as its latest foray into the compact SUV segment. Offered in both five and seven seat configurations, it promises to take on a host of rivals in the segment.
    Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    6 Aug 2023
    Armed with a 8.0-litre engine, the Bugatti Chiron Profilee can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 2.3 seconds and has a top speed of 380 kmph.
    Watch: Why is this 1,500-hp Bugatti Chiron so special?
    23 Dec 2022
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    Citroen C3 Aircross will be the latest entrant in the compact SUV segment with few unique features. The French auto giant will launch the C3 Aircross in India ahead of the festive season.
    Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money: Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head at Citroen India
    2 Aug 2023
    View all
     