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HomeCompare CarsC3 vs Scorpio N [2022-2026]

Citroen C3 vs Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026]

In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C3 Scorpio n [2022-2026]
BrandCitroenMahindra
Price₹ 4.95 Lakhs₹ 13.49 Lakhs
Mileage19.3 to 28.1 kmpl12.12 to 15.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1997 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Automatic
Cylinders34

Filters
C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹4.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scorpio N [2022-2026]
Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026]
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
₹13.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Citroen C3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Taillight
Rear Seats
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear View
Left Side View
Grille
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
PURETECH 822.0L I4 mStallion 150 TGDi
Driving Range
579 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm370 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl12.17 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm200 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15245 / 65 R17
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with CoiL SpringPentalink Suspension with WATT’s Linkage with FDD & MTV-CL
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringDouble Wishbone Suspension with Coil over Shocks with FDD & MTV-CL
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15245 / 65 R17
Ground Clearance
180 mm187 mm
Length
3981 mm4662 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm2750 mm
Kerb Weight
958 kg-
Height
1586 mm1857 mm
Width
1733 mm1917 mm
Bootspace
315 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
30 litres57 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
NoNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
NoYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoWith Key
Seat Adjustment
--
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
FrontDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBlack
Interior Door Handles
BlackSilver
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
InternalInternal with Remote
One Touch - Up
FrontDriver
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
HalogenNo
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
NoYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
No4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
NoYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
NoYes
Aux Compatibility
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
NoTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
-Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
-No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
-Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Interior Colours
--
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,55,64015,25,423
Ex-Showroom Price
4,95,00013,49,000
RTO
27,9001,46,900
Insurance
32,24029,023
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,94232,787
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Youthful looksSpacious cabinAggressive turbo engine

Cons

Cabin finish imperfectNo automatic gearboxKey features missing or part of optional extra

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