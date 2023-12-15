Saved Articles

Citroen C3 vs Mahindra Scorpio Classic

In 2023 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Mahindra Scorpio Classic, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹5.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scorpio Classic
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
S
₹11.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
PURETECH 822.2 L mHawk
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm130 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm300 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl15 kmpl
Driver Range
594 Km-
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Co-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Manual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
-No
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
-No
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
--
Keyless Start/Button Start
--
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,33,43914,39,064
Ex-Showroom Price
5,70,50011,99,000
RTO
27,4201,61,875
Insurance
35,01977,689
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,61530,931

    Latest News

    Mahindra Scorpio-N failed miserably at the crash tests conducted by Australasian NCAP returning with zero stars despite offering six airbags besides other safety features. Few months ago, the same car was awarded five-star rating by Global NCAP.
    Why Scorpio-N flunked ANCAP crash tests despite getting 5-star at Global NCAP? Mahindra reacts to new safety rating
    15 Dec 2023
    Mahindra Scorpio N has secured 0 stars because it is not equipped with ADAS features.
    Mahindra Scorpio N receives 0 stars in ANCAP crash test. Here's why
    14 Dec 2023
    Image of Royal Enfield Classic 350 used for representational purpose only.
    Is Royal Enfield working on a new 350 cc motorcycle? New trademark suggests so
    22 Dec 2023
    C3 Aircross is the latest offering from Citroen in India which was launched in two seating arrangements in October this year.
    C3, C3 Aircross SUV among Citroen cars in India set for price hike from this date, say sources
    11 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Citroen will launch the C3 Aircross as its latest foray into the compact SUV segment. Offered in both five and seven seat configurations, it promises to take on a host of rivals in the segment.
    Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    6 Aug 2023
    Danny Haberer (left) is seen with his Mahindra Scorpio SUV-turned-motorhome camping at the Rayta Hills near Udaipur, Rajasthan on September 13.
    Watch: Dutch man turns Mahindra Scorpio into motorhome for India road trip
    15 Sept 2022
    Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
    Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
    13 Dec 2022
    Citroen C3 Aircross will be the latest entrant in the compact SUV segment with few unique features. The French auto giant will launch the C3 Aircross in India ahead of the festive season.
    Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money: Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head at Citroen India
    2 Aug 2023
