|Engine
|1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Engine Type
|PURETECH 82
|1.2 L mFALCON G80
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|80 bhp @ 5750 rpm
|82 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|115 Nm @ 3750 rpm
|115 Nm @ 3500 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|19.8 kmpl
|-
|Driver Range
|594 Km
|-
|Drivertrain
|FWD
|-
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|-
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|-
|No
|Cabin-Boot Access
|-
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|-
|No
|Parking Assist
|-
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Cruise Control
|-
|-
|Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
|-
|-
|Keyless Start/Button Start
|-
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹6,33,439
|₹6,93,199
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹5,70,500
|₹6,08,675
|RTO
|₹27,420
|₹47,437
|Insurance
|₹35,019
|₹28,313
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹13,615
|₹14,721
Citroen is all set to launch the E-C3, its first electric car in India, next month. The French auto giant will drive in the electric avatar of the C3 hatchback as one of the most affordable EVs in the country and aims to take on the likes of Tata Tiago EV. We got a chance to drive the EV at a test track near Chennai for about 45 minutes.Read More