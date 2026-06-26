In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs KUV100 NXT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3
|Kuv100 nxt
|Brand
|Citroen
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 4.95 Lakhs
|₹ 5.66 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.3 to 28.1 kmpl
|18.15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|1198 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3