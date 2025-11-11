In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Mahindra Bolero, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Bolero Comparison