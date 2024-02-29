In 2024 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Kia Sonet [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 5.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Kia Sonet [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.4 to 19.8 kmpl mileage. Sonet [2023-2024]: 998 cc engine, 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. C3 vs Sonet [2023-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS C3 Sonet [2023-2024] Brand Citroen Kia Price ₹ 5.71 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 19.4 to 19.8 kmpl 18.2 to 24.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1198 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4