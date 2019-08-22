HT Auto
C3 vs Seltos [2019-2023]

Citroen C3 vs Kia Seltos [2019-2023]

C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹5.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Seltos [2019-2023]
Kia Seltos [2019-2023]
HTE 1.5 Diesel
₹10.52 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
PURETECH 821.5L CRDI VGT
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl21
Driver Range
594 Km-
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Co-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Manual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
-No
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
-No
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
--
Keyless Start/Button Start
--
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,33,43912,68,841
Ex-Showroom Price
5,70,50010,65,000
RTO
27,4201,33,125
Insurance
35,01943,684
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,61526,702
Delhi
On Citroen C3 :-Low EMI Starting up to Rs.7,999 T&...
Applicable on c3live12petrol & 4 more variants
