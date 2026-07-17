In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Kia Seltos, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Kia Seltos Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Seltos: 1482 cc engine, 17.9 to 20.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Seltos Comparison