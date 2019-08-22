HT Auto
C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹5.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Seltos
Kia Seltos
HTE 1.5
₹9.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
PURETECH 82Smartstream G 1.5
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm144 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl16.5
Driver Range
594 Km-
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Co-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
-Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
-Manual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
-No
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
-No
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
--
Keyless Start/Button Start
--
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,33,43911,30,650
Ex-Showroom Price
5,70,5009,95,000
RTO
27,42069,650
Insurance
35,01941,623
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,61523,788
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Citroen is all set to launch the E-C3, its first electric car in India, next month. The French auto giant will drive in the electric avatar of the C3 hatchback as one of the most affordable EVs in the country and aims to take on the likes of Tata Tiago EV. We got a chance to drive the EV at a test track near Chennai for about 45 minutes.

Read More

Citroen E-C3 electric car first impression review: No-frill battery power

