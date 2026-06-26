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Citroen C3 vs Isuzu D-Max

In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs D-Max Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C3 D-max
BrandCitroenIsuzu
Price₹ 4.95 Lakhs₹ 10.55 Lakhs
Mileage19.3 to 28.1 kmpl12.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc2499 cc
TransmissionManual Manual
Cylinders3-

Filters
C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹4.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
D-Max
Isuzu D-Max
Cab Chassis
₹10.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Citroen C3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Ac Controls
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Grille
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
PURETECH 82VGT Intercooled Diesel
Driving Range
579 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm176 Nm @ 1500-2400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm77.77 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS VI 2.0
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2499 cc,4 Cylinder
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres6.3 Metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15205 R16C
Wheels
Steel Rims16 Inch
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with CoiL SpringSemi-Elliptic Leaf Spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringDouble Wishbone, Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R15205 R16C
Ground Clearance
180 mm220 mm
Length
3981 mm5375 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm2600 mm
Kerb Weight
958 kg1550 Kg
Height
1586 mm1800 mm
Width
1733 mm1860 mm
Bootspace
315 litres1495 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Seating Capacity
5 Person2 Person
Doors
5 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
30 litres55 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
No-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
No-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
No-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Door Ajar Warning
No-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No-
Central Locking
No-
Seat Adjustment
--
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front Only-
Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
No-
One Touch -Down
Front-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & Rear-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
One Touch - Up
Front-
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
NoYes
Daytime Running Lights
Halogen-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
No-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
No-
Display
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
--
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
--
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No-
Hill Hold Control
No-
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Seat Upholstery
Fabric-
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
--
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)Yes
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
--
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)Yes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,55,64012,57,164
Ex-Showroom Price
4,95,00010,54,900
RTO
27,9001,31,862
Insurance
32,24069,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,94227,021
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Youthful looksSpacious cabinAggressive turbo engine

Cons

Cabin finish imperfectNo automatic gearboxKey features missing or part of optional extra

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