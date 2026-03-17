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Citroen C3 vs Hyundai Verna

In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Hyundai Verna, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Hyundai Verna Price starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Verna: 1482 cc engine, 20 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Verna Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS C3 Verna
BrandCitroenHyundai
Price₹ 4.95 Lakhs₹ 10.98 Lakhs
Mileage19.3 to 28.1 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity1198 cc1482 cc
TransmissionManual Manual, Transmission
Cylinders34

Filters
C3
Citroen C3
Live 1.2 Petrol
₹4.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Verna
Hyundai Verna
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹10.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Engine Type
PURETECH 821.5 MPi
Driving Range
579 Km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3750 rpm143.8 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.8 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
80 bhp @ 5750 rpm113 bhp @ 6300 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1198 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.98 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Drum-
Spare Wheel
Steel-
Front Tyres
195 / 65 R15185 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Rear Twist Beam with CoiL SpringCoupled torsion beam axle with coil spring
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 65 R1585 / 65 R15
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Length
3981 mm4565 mm
Wheelbase
2540 mm2670 mm
Kerb Weight
958 kg-
Height
1586 mm1475 mm
Width
1733 mm1765 mm
Bootspace
315 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
30 litres45 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
NoTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual (Front AC: Single Zone with Fan speed control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
No-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Door Ajar Warning
No-
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
NoRemote
Seat Adjustment
--
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
Black-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front OnlyFront & Rear Power Windows
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
Front-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Black-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
One Touch - Up
Front-
Rear Wiper
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
NoNo
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front Only4 Cupholders in Front & Second Row
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Tail Lights
Halogen-
Headlight Height Adjuster
No-
Daytime Running Lights
Halogen-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Speakers
No-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No-
AM/FM Radio
No-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
No-
USB Compatibility
No-
Aux Compatibility
No-
Voice Command
NoNo
Display
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
-Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
-No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Hold Control
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
-Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
--
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,55,64012,63,187
Ex-Showroom Price
4,95,00010,98,400
RTO
27,9001,09,840
Insurance
32,24054,447
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
11,94227,150
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Youthful looksSpacious cabinAggressive turbo engine

Cons

Cabin finish imperfectNo automatic gearboxKey features missing or part of optional extra
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Benefits On Hyundai Verna:- Benefits upto ₹ 65000/...
Applicable on vernahx-2-petrol-15l-manual & 21 more variants
Expired
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