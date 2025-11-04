In 2026 when choosing between the Citroen C3 and Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Citroen C3 Price starts at Rs. 4.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Live 1.2 Petrol, Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT. C3: 1198 cc engine, 19.3 to 28.1 kmpl mileage. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C3 vs Venue N Line [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C3
|Venue n line [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Citroen
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 4.95 Lakhs
|₹ 12.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.3 to 28.1 kmpl
|20.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1198 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3